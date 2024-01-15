How to be the first to know what Iowa GOP caucus-goers are thinking

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fox News will be using its new, innovative election survey approach again during the 2024 primary season, the Fox News Voter Analysis.

Together with the Associated Press and NORC at the University of Chicago, Fox News is conducting a survey of approximately 2,500 likely Republican caucus-goers in Iowa to learn who they intend to support Monday night.

Of course, that’s not all! The survey also tells us why they are supporting that candidate.

The survey questionnaire and results will be posted on foxnews.com after 8:00 PM/ET Monday, January 15. Earlier in the evening, after 5:00 PM/ET, you can see select FNVA survey results by following the Fox News Iowa GOP Caucuses blog.

TRUMP TAKES NO CHANCES AS IOWA’S REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CAUCUSES APPROACH

For example, the gut reaction questions that show what caucus-goers look for in a candidate. How much do they prioritize the nominee having good policy ideas, empathy, or stamina? Or does it all come down to defeating President Joe Biden?

How many want to see a complete change in how the country is run? And are those folks mostly backing former President Donald Trump or other candidates?

IOWA’S RECORD-BREAKING COLD WILL AFFECT VOTER TURNOUT: JIM GERAGHTY

We’ll look at first-time caucus-goers and see who was able to motivate Iowans to go out in the freezing cold and give up hours of their Monday evening. That will help us get a sense of the campaigns’ ground games.

Did Bob Vander Plaats’ endorsement persuade evangelical Christians to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis?

What about the top issue facing the country? Is it the economy? Immigration? Abortion? Foreign policy? And which foreign policy approach do voters prefer – one where the U.S. plays an ever-greater role overseas (as promoted by former South Carolina Gov. and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley) or one where the U.S. pulls back (as pushed by businessman Vivek Ramaswamy).

Also, whether Republicans will unite and support their nominee, whoever it is, or is there a chance the party will be split come November.

Our Fox News Voter Analysis survey will tell us that. And much more.

Here’s a detailed description of the FNVA 2024 methodology.