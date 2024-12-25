How presidents have spent their Christmases in office: From Hawaii to Mar-a-Lago

Presidents have historically developed their own Christmas traditions as they make their unique marks on the White House during their terms. In recent years, Christmases have been spent in an array of places by commanders in chief, from Hawaii, to Texas to Mar-a-Lago.

President Joe Biden opted in 2021 to move his family’s Christmas celebration to the White House, rather than its usual location in his home state of Delaware. The extended Biden family reportedly attended Mass on Christmas Eve and then returned to the White House where they enjoyed a pasta dinner and had a sleepover, which are traditions in the family.

Before him, former President Donald Trump — who will soon take office again — spent Christmases in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago estate, per reports. During their holidays in Florida, Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended Christmas services at a local Episcopal church in Palm Beach, where the two married in 2005.

Former President Barack Obama established a tradition as president of spending the Christmas holiday with his family in Hawaii. As reported, the president’s Christmases in the state were relatively quiet, spent with friends and family. However, they established a tradition of visiting a local Marine base to thank soldiers for their service on Christmas Day.

Prior to Obama, President George Bush chose to spend his Christmases near to the nation’s capital at the Camp David presidential retreat. This was something first established by his father, former President George H. W. Bush. In 2008, the Bush family reportedly celebrated what was their 12th Christmas at Camp David.

Further back, U.S. presidents have held a variety of events to mark the Christmas season at the White House, some more elaborate than others. In 1835, President Andrew Jackson famously hosted an indoor “snowball” fight for children at his “frolic” party. The party included games, dancing and a festive dinner and ended with a snowball fight, during which the participants used specially made cotton balls.

President Franklin Roosevelt had his own tradition of reading Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” aloud after a Christmas Eve meal.

According to the White House Historical Association, there is a popular myth suggesting that President Theodore Roosevelt banned trees from being cut down and placed in the White House as decoration. This was prompted in part by the fact that the Roosevelts did not mark the holiday with a tree.

The WHHA noted that Christmas trees in every home is a relatively modern tradition.

Per the association, Roosevelt’s son Archie started his own tradition by sneaking a small tree into the White House and placing it in a closet. He decorated it before revealing the tree to his family and starting a new holiday tradition.