How do the Iowa caucuses work?

The remaining Republican presidential candidates have been fixated on Iowa for weeks ahead of the state’s crucial caucuses, as they seek to gain support from the voters who will be first to name a preferred nominee in the 2024 race.

But what exactly are the caucuses, and how do they work?

Every election cycle, tens of thousands of Iowans gather at caucus sites – known as precincts – across the state. In what will be the first contest in the wild race for the Republican presidential nomination, this year the highly anticipated event will take place on Monday, Jan. 15.

But unlike a primary – which is a traditional “one person, one vote” election – there is no casting of ballots in a caucus.

TRUMP TAKES NO CHANCES AS IOWA’S REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CAUCUSES APPROACH

In Iowa, the action will take place at 1,657 precincts across the state – which will be held in school gymnasiums, church basements, union halls, community centers, libraries or any other place where people can gather.

FIREBRAND HOUSE REPUBLICAN SEEING ‘MASSIVE SURGE’ FOR DESANTIS IN IOWA: ‘CLOSER THAN PEOPLE THINK’

Only registered Republicans are allowed to take part in the GOP caucuses, and 17-year-olds can caucus if they are of voting age by November’s general election.

On the other side of the aisle, the Democratic National Committee recently removed Iowa as the first state in the party’s early presidential nomination process.



next



prev



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s how all the action plays out:

Iowa Republicans will gather Monday at caucus sitesThey kick off at 7 p.m. CTRepresentatives from each of the presidential campaigns will make a short pitch for their candidate and then attendees cast secret ballots. That’s it! It’s much simpler than what the Democrats do.The results are then sent back to the Iowa GOP HQ in Des MoinesIt’s a closed contest, meaning the GOP caucuses are only open to registered Republicans in Iowa. However, Iowans can register or change their party affiliation on caucus day