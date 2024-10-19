Hovde shines spotlight on Tammy Baldwin’s Wall Street partner during Wisconsin debate

The Republican candidate in Wisconsin, businessman Eric Hovde, took several opportunities during the only Senate debate between himself and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., on Friday night to call her out for refusing to disclose her partner’s finances, calling it a conflict of interest.

“Her partner on Wall Street, a Wall Street executive, is investing in Big Tech and Big Pharma,” he claimed.

Baldwin’s longtime partner, Maria Brisbane, is a private wealth adviser under Morgan Stanley and caters to clients with “ultra-high net worth,” per the Brisbane group’s website.

However, Brisbane’s clients are unknown due to confidentiality outlined in Morgan Stanley’s code of conduct, as well as the fact that she and Baldwin are not married.

Brisbane and Baldwin have dated since 2018 and share a home in Washington, D.C. Senators are not required to disclose the finances of partners, only spouses.

During questions on healthcare policy, childcare policy and ethics, Hovde brought attention to Baldwin’s “Wall Street partner.”

“I’m not taking special interest money like Senator Baldwin,” he said. “In fact, her partner is making money off of it. And doesn’t even disclose the profit she’s making.”

While the investments Brisbane is making are unknown, her previous roles have involved work with biotechnology companies and funds.

Baldwin’s partner was previously manager of a biotechnology mutual fund, according to a progress report from 2017 for the Cancer Research & Treatment Fund (CR&T).

Additionally, Brisbane listed on her firm’s previous archived website under Merrill Private Wealth Management that she “manages custom-tailored equity portfolios that place emphasis on large-growth stocks – with an effort to enhance performance through small biotechnology and technology companies.”

Hovde specifically pointed to Baldwin’s committee roles that he said were potentially at odds with her partner’s work on behalf of wealthy clients.

Baldwin is on the Senate Committee on Appropriations, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

“They don’t disclose those investments and how much they’re profiting from it,” Hovde said of Baldwin and Brisbane. “That’s fundamentally wrong. And you should disclose what investments your partner is making.”

The senator was not compelled by her opponent’s argument to disclose Brisbane’s finances, telling him he “should stay out of my personal life.”

At another point, Baldwin criticized Hovde for targeting her partner and said she was interested instead in his “professional life.”

In attendance at the swing state debate was Senate Republican conference Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo., who stumped on behalf of Hovde. He claimed Baldwin was “rattled,” and his Democrat colleague “would have been much happier in Manhattan with Maria tonight than here in Madison, Wisconsin.”

In less than three weeks, the two will face off in a tight Wisconsin Senate race, which is considered a “toss up” by top political handicapper the Cook Political Report.

