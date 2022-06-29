Houston truck driver faces 20 years, $250K fine for transporting over 140 illegal immigrants

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Houston driver has pleaded guilty to transporting over 145 undocumented immigrants into Texas. The driver, Anthony Alfred Boring, was stopped in April at a border patrol checkpoint while operating his utility trailer.

When border security questioned Boring about what was being transported in his truck, he shrugged his shoulders and claimed he did not know.

Boring’s reaction prompted authorities to take a closer look into the trailer, where they discovered at least 145 people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador packed inside.

Conditions of the truck were described as hot and jammed with bodies, with no available drinking water.

KAMALA HARRIS BREAKS SILENCE ON 51 TEXAS MIGRANT DEATHS, SAYS ABBOTT ‘WENT STRAIGHT TO POLITICS

Boring faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of $250,000 if convicted on the charges. He was taken into custody following his unsuccessful attempt to smuggle undocumented immigrants across the border and will remain there until his hearing.

The news comes after another attempting smuggling incident occurred last month in Texas, where a woman was charged with human smuggling after her tractor-trailer carrying a group of 60-100 people illegal immigrants broke down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many of the immigrants traveling in the Texas tractor-trailer needed medical attention after they were discovered, while a few were taken to the hospital.

“It was hot like fire. We couldn’t breathe. We were going to die,” one migrant from Guatemala told investigators.