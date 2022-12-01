House Ways and Means Committee gains access to Trump tax returns after Supreme Court order

The Treasury Department made six years of former President Donald Trump’s federal tax returns available to the House Ways and Means Committee Tuesday after the Supreme Court ruling last week, the agency confirmed.

“Treasury has complied with last week’s court decision,” a Treasury spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court last week ordered the handover of Trump’s tax returns to the committee. Democrats on the committee have been seeking the former president’s tax records since 2019.

A Treasury Department official declined to say whether the committee had accessed the documents.

SUPREME COURT ORDERS TRUMP’S TAX RETURNS TO BE TURNED OVER TO HOUSE DEMOCRATS

Last month, Chief Justice John Roberts granted a stay, temporarily blocking the former president from having to turn over his tax records to Democrats on the committee.

Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign earlier this month, had asked the Supreme Court to block the release of his tax records.

Roberts formally denied the request last week.

BIDEN DOJ SAYS TRUMP’S TAX RETURNS CAN BE TURNED OVER TO CONGRESS

“The application for stay of the mandate presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the order stated. “The order heretofore entered by The Chief Justice is vacated.”

The Treasury Department had held off on releasing Trump’s tax returns pending the final court action.

The Trump administration had refused to turn over six years of tax records, but the Biden Justice Department in 2021 had reversed that position and said that Congress should be able to review the records, a decision Trump and his legal team have appealed – leading to the current legal fight. Lower courts had sided with the House committee.

Fox News’ Kelly Phares contributed to this report.