House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE VOWS CONTEMPT PROCEEDINGS IF MARK MEADOWS FAILS TO APPEAR

The vote comes a day after the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted 9-0 to recommend Meadows for prosecution after he refused to testify before the panel. The resolution was adopted in a 222-208 vote. Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney voted with Democrats.

The seven Democrats on the panel were joined by its two Republicans Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

‘THIS IS ABOUT DONALD TRUMP’: MARK MEADOWS RESPONDS TO JANUARY 6th CMTE VOTE RECOMMENDING CRIMINAL CHARGES

“Mr. Meadows was in contact with at least some of the private individuals who planned and organized a January 6 rally, one of whom reportedly may have expressed safety concerns to Mr. Meadows about January 6 events,” wrote Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., in a 51-page report released late Sunday. “Mr. Meadows used his personal cell phone to discuss the rally in the days leading up to January 6.”

Meadows responded late Monday to the House committee’s vote, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that the recommendation from the committee is “disappointing, but not surprising.”

MEADOWS ATTORNEY SAYS CONTEMPT CHARGE WOULD BE ‘MANIFESTLY UNJUST’

“Let’s be clear about this, this is not about me, holding me in contempt,” said Meadows. “It’s not even about making the Capitol safer. We’ve seen that by the selective leaks that are going on right now. This is about Donald Trump and about actually going after him once again.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman who also served as the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, was previously cooperating with the committee’s investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He later stopped working with the investigators and is now suing them.