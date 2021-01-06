House votes to accept Arizona’s slate of electoral votes

The House of Representatives voted late Wednesday to accept Arizona’s slate of electoral votes, 303-121.

“House and Senate will meet again in Joint Session and resume electoral count, going through Arkansas, California, et al. Expect an objection to Pennsylvania. That triggers separate debates in the House and Senate,” tweeted Fox News’ Chad Pergram.

An objection in the Senate to Arizona’s Electoral College certificates was not sustained just after 8 p.m. local time Wednesday. The Senate overwhelmingly voted 93-6 in favor of rejecting Arizona’s electors for President-elect Joe Biden.

Those who voted in favor of the objection were Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

The Republicans raised the objection based on accusations from President Donald Trump and others of issues with the vote in Arizona, which were repeatedly dismissed in Arizona’s courts and by the state’s election officials.

Congress resumed the joint session to certify Biden’s win Wednesday evening after Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol earlier today in an unprecedented breach of an American government institution.

