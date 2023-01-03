House speaker battle: Profanities fly as Republican factions get heated over McCarthy speakership bid

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., muttered “this is bulls—” under her breath during a House GOP Conference meeting Tuesday regarding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speakership.

The comment, which a Boebert spokesperson told Fox News Digital wasn’t yelled or said into a mic, came Tuesday morning as McCarthy, R-Calif., delivered a speech aimed to unite his party ahead of the leadership vote. McCarthy faces opposition to speaker from Boebert, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and members of the House Freedom Caucus, who claim he has not proven to be worthy to be speaker of the new Republican majority.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who was already indicating he would likely oppose McCarthy, left little doubt he would vote for someone else.

“In his 14 years in Republican Leadership, McCarthy has repeatedly failed to demonstrate any desire to meaningfully change the status quo in Washington,” Perry said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “Despite our deep reservations we have continued to work in earnest to find a path forward with McCarthy, knowing that this crucial moment would come.”

The statement from Perry follows a letter he sent Sunday to McCarthy along with eight members of the House Freedom Caucus that detailed their plan for the structure of party leadership. Perry added Tuesday that he would support McCarthy if he heeds to their demands.

“If Leader McCarthy is willing to publicly state that he accepts the deal to become Speaker, then we are absolutely willing to continue negotiate in good faith,” Perry told Fox News.

McCarthy, as he walked to the private meeting where he delivered his speech, told reporters, “we are going to have a good day today.”

House Republicans are set to vote on leadership Tuesday afternoon.

