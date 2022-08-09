House Republicans to meet with Trump at Bedminster, following Mar-a-Lago FBI raid

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Banks and members of the House Republican Study Committee are expected to meet with former President Trump at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, Tuesday evening, Fox News has learned.

Banks, R-Ind., the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, is expected to bring a dozen members of the panel to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to meet with the former president.

It is unclear, at this point, which RSC members will join Banks.

Fox News reported Monday evening that Trump departed New York City, where he was located during the FBI’s unprecedented raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Monday morning and was heading to his private residence at Bedminster.

A FBI source confirmed to Fox News that FBI agents from Washington, D.C., who are on the bureau’s Evidence Response Team, conducted the raid and notified the Miami Field Office just before.

A source familiar told Fox News that agents brought a “safe cracker” and cracked a “relatively new” safe in Mar-a-Lago. The source told Fox News there was “nothing in it.”

A source familiar told Fox News that FBI agents went to Mar-a-Lago and looked in every single office and safe, and grabbed documents and boxes without going through them on the property. They took boxes and documents to go through them later.

“They were not being judicious about what they took,” the source told Fox News.

Trump made the raid public Monday evening, saying in a lengthy statement that “nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said. “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.”

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before,” Trump said.

“What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee?” he continued. “Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”