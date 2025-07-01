House Republicans push for quick vote on Senate-approved bill despite internal resistance

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Rules Committee – which is the gateway for legislation to hit the House floor, meets shortly.

That committee will tee up the bill for floor debate tomorrow.

The House will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The House GOP brass wants to consider the “rule” – which is the pre-debate. Expect dilatory tactics by the Democrats such as motions to adjourn. The House must first vote and approve the rule before debating the actual Senate-approved version of the so-called “big, beautiful bill.”

That vote on the rule – which is a test vote – could be challenging for the GOP leadership, but if the House approves the rule by midmorning, it’s on to debate on the actual bill.

In a speedy scenario, the House could debate the actual bill by midday and approve the bill itself by early afternoon.

But as you know, this is Capitol Hill. And nothing ever seems to go as quickly as leadership hopes. (e.g. – see Senate, U.S.)

Fox is told that leaders will tell reluctant Republicans that the bill is not going to get any better. But it’s also not going to get any worse.

In addition, Republicans are banking on the idea that GOP members will want to break off their vacations and other activities to get into town as quickly as possible – and then leave. That will provide “peer pressure” – as one source described it. Die-hard proponents of the bill would then blame GOP skeptics for dithering and keeping the House in session longer than is needed – especially before the 4th of July.