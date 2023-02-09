House Republicans press Hunter Biden, James Biden, Eric Schwerin for business deal documents

House Oversight Committee Republicans on Thursday made a formal request for Hunter Biden to turn over information and records related to his foreign business dealings.

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., also sent requests to President Biden’s brother, James Biden, and Hunter’s business partner, Eric Schwerin for records as Republicans probe whether members of the Biden family leveraged Joe Biden’s position as vice president to “sell access around the world.”

“If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security,” Comer said in a statement.

“The American people deserve transparency and accountability about the Biden family’s influence peddling. The Oversight Committee is committed to exposing the waste, fraud, and abuse that has taken place at the highest levels of our government. Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Eric Schwerin’s documents, records, and communications are critical to this investigation,” he added.

Hunter Biden and the others have a Feb. 22 deadline to respond before Republicans will consider issuing a subpoena.

This is a developing story and will be updated.