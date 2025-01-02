House Republicans move to change rules for vacating speakership 1 year after McCarthy’s ousting

Republicans are expected to change House rules and make it more difficult to oust a speaker of the House, just one year after a single GOP lawmaker initiated the first-ever removal of a member from the position.

Former Rep. Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House in January 2023 but was not elected on the first ballot. It took lawmakers four days and 15 votes to finally find consensus and back McCarthy for the position, but the infighting did not stop there.

House rules currently allow for one lawmaker to have the ability to introduce a motion to vacate the speakership and initiate a vote on the floor. So, when former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced a motion to vacate McCarthy from the top House post, a vote was initiated, and enough support resulted in his ousting.

However, House Republicans are seeking to change this rule and make it harder to vacate the chamber’s top post in the future.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT RACE FOR SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

McCarthy’s ousting led to the chamber being without an official speaker for two months in 2023, raising the question whether one lawmaker alone should be given the ability to introduce such a motion.

Under the new proposed House rules package released on Wednesday, Republicans are seeking to alter the rules to require that a lawmaker obtain eight co-sponsors in order to introduce a motion to vacate the speakership.

HEALTHY LIVING, PARTY UNITY, AND ‘TIME TO SMELL THE ROSES:’ CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS’ NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS

According to the rule, a member and their co-sponsors must be in the “majority party,” meaning that only Republicans, who currently have the majority, hold the power to introduce a vacate motion for the next two years.

The rule was blasted by Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., who said that the proposed changes would “shield the Speaker from accountability to the entire chamber.”

“The American people did not vote for whatever the hell this is — and you better believe that Democrats will not let Republicans turn the House of Representatives into a rubber stamp for their extremist policies,” McGovern said, according to Axios.

The proposed rules package is set to be voted on once a speaker is elected and the 119th Congress is gaveled in. The first speaker vote is set to take place this Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Current House Speaker Mike Johnson is seeking re-election for the position. There is currently one GOP member, Rep. Thomas Massie, who said that he would not vote for Johnson. However, the speaker recently received a roaring endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump.