House Republicans invite Hunter Biden to testify on cobalt mining, his ‘expertise’ on EV batteries

House Republicans have called on Hunter Biden to testify before Congress later this week, according to a letter from a senior House Republican.

“House Committee on Oversight and Reform Republicans request the attendance and testimony of Hunter Biden,” Ranking Member James Comer said in a letter to House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney.

The committee hearing, titled “It’s Electric: Developing the Postal Service Fleet of the Future,” is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5.

Comer went on to cite Biden’s supposed expertise in cobalt mining, which secured him a negotiating position with Chinese officials, he suggested.

“Mr. Biden is well positioned to inform the Committee about issues pertaining to African cobalt mines — a metal which is essential in the manufacturing of electric vehicles,” Comer said in the letter.

The Ranking Member also sent the letter to an attorney representing Biden amid an ongoing FBI investigation.

Hunter Biden was “part-owner of a venture involved in the $3.8 billion purchase by a Chinese conglomerate of one of the world’s largest cobalt deposits,” the New York Times reported in November 2021.

Biden, with two American partners, joined Chinese officials in 2013 to start a private equity firm that helped finance cobalt mining operations for Chinese-controlled companies. Biden, with the American partners, controlled 30 percent of the firm, according to the report.

The mining deals included a $2.65 billion acquisition of a cobalt mine, that Chinese company China Molybdenum purchased from the American company Freeport-McMoRan, the New York Times reported.

“It is unclear how the firm was chosen by China Molybdenum,” the report added, noting China has denied intentionally working with Biden.