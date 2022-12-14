House Republicans demand testimony from Biden officials, experts on COVID-19 origins, virus research in Wuhan

House Republicans will demand testimony from dozens of Biden administration officials the origins of COVID-19 in China as well as U.S. funding for virus research in Wuhan when they take control of the chamber in January, the party’s leadership announced Wednesday.

Rep. James Comer, R-KY, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, released a list of 40 officials from President Biden’s administration and health groups they will expect testimony from in the new year. Chief among those expected to testify is Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top punching bag for Republicans on COVID policy.

“Discovering the origin of COVID-19 is vital to providing accountability and protecting Americans in the future. Mounting evidence points to the virus originating from a leak at the Wuhan lab. EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S. National Institutes of Health grantee, passed taxpayer funds to the Wuhan lab to conduct gain of function research on bat coronaviruses – research that may have started the pandemic,” Comer said in a statement announcing the investigation.

Jordan echoed Comer’s sentiment, emphasizing the importance of determining the origins of the virus once and for all.

“The American people deserve the facts and the truth about the origins of COVID-19. COVID-19 disrupted our lives and livelihoods for over two years: kids couldn’t go to school, small businesses and churches were closed, our economy tanked, and our freedoms were restricted. If we had known the truth about the virus’s origins, we could have combated the virus in a more meaningful way at the outset of the pandemic,” he said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.