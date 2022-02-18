House Republicans call for Pelosi to lift ‘draconian’ mask mandates at Capitol

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are calling on Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to immediately rescind mask mandates and reopen the Capitol complex to visitors from the public.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and 29 of his colleagues sent a letter to Pelosi’s office Friday, obtained first by Fox News Digital.

“This has gone on long enough. There is no reason to keep our Capitol closed and to continue enforcing the draconian mask mandate,” Biggs said in a statement. “The Capitol belongs to the American people, and their right to come before Congress is not contingent on wearing a mask. No more excuses, reopen the Capitol and rescind the mandates so that we can return to normal.”

PRO-MASK EDUCATION SECRETARY CARDONA SLAMMED FOR SAYING HE LOVES TO SEE CHILDREN’S SMILING FACES

Republicans have long been upset with restrictions at the Capitol put in place during the coronavirus pandemic and after the Jan. 6 attack. Republicans have routinely scoffed at the masks and have been subjected to many fines for violating the rules.

The GOP lawmakers said it’s time to return to normal at the Capitol and noted that other states are lifting mask restrictions, such as California, Connecticut, New York and Washington D.C.

“The House’s mandates are anti-science, ineffective, and tyrannical, and they must end now.” the letter states. “It is long past time to return the People’s House to the American people. We should join the rest of the country and end these authoritarian mandates.”

Pelosi’s office told Fox News Digital that decisions about masking and reopening the Capitol are not up to her.

“These decisions are up to the Office of Attending Physician,” spokesperson Drew Hammill said. “Reopening of the Capitol is up the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician.

The Office of Attending Physician did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

PELOSI BLASTS REPUBLICANS FOR JAN. 6 CENSURE RESOLUTION: ‘THEY SEEM TO HAVE REACHED ROCK BOTTOM’

In a sign of some normalcy, all 535 members of Congress will be invited to President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1, although no guests will be permitted.

The members will have to follow strict COVID-19 protocols – including masking, social distancing and a negative PCR Covid test one day prior to the event, according to a memo released this week by House Sergeant at Arms William Walker.

“Failure to follow guidelines or removal of the mask in the House Chamber will result in the attendee’s removal from the event and/or fines,” the memo to members of Congress says.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The State of the Union guidelines drew a rebuke from Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., who tried unsuccessfully to pass a resolution this week to reopen the U.S. Capitol and Senate office buildings to public visitation under pre-COVID policies.

“It’s remarkable that all 535 members of Congress and other government VIPs will be permitted to gather together for President Biden’s State of the Union address, and yet the U.S. Capitol and Senate office buildings remain closed to the American people,” Hagerty said in a statement. “The Senate should lead on the re-opening of America. The people we represent should be infuriated.”