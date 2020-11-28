House Republicans call for censure of NJ Dem who filed bar complaints against Trump lawyers

House Republicans on Friday introduced a resolution seeking the censure of a New Jersey Democrat who filed complaints with state bars calling for disbarment of Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign attorneys — a resolution that in turn prompted a scathing response from the congressman.

The resolution — introduced by Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Warren Davidson, R-Ohio; Andy Harris, R-Md.; Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., and Randy Weber, R-Texas — calls for the censure of Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J.

Last week, Pascrell filed complaints in New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Nevada against Giuliani and 22 others “for filing frivolous lawsuits and trying to help Trump steal the election and dismantle democracy.”

Pascrell had accused Giuliani of “conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.”

While he did not provide any specific examples of any “dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation,” on Giuliani’s part, he accused him of aiding President Trump in what amounts to “sinister arson” in the form of undermining public confidence in the election process.

The Trump campaign has launched a number of legal challenges about alleged irregularities and fraud in the election. On Friday, President Trump alleged “massive voter fraud” in a number of swing states.

The Republican resolution says Trump’s campaign “has a legal right to sue to ensure that each legal vote is counted and to challenge any illegal votes” and that “each candidate running for public office in each state has the right to pursue every legal option to ensure ballot integrity and fair elections.”

The resolution calls on the House to censure Pascrell for “conduct that threatens the livelihoods of American citizens in a way that is not befitting an elected Member of the House of Representatives.”

On Saturday, Pascrell fired back at the Republican efforts — calling them “fascist wannabes” who were “complicit” in Trump’s behavior.

“Donald Trump and his minions are trying to steal the election after getting blown out by President-elect Joe Biden,” Pascrell said in a statement to Fox News. “His lawyers filing frivolous lawsuits in taxpayer-funded courts are accomplices to Trump’s assault on American democracy and they must be held accountable.”

“Fascist wannabes won’t muzzle my free speech or stop me trying to defend our republic,” he said. ‘Those supporting this pathetic resolution are complicit in Trump’s attempt to become a dictator.”

Pascrell, earlier this month, called for the “widespread investigation and prosecution of members of the outgoing Trump administration,” alleging that they had “committed innumerable crimes against the United States.”

