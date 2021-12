NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is going to retire from Congress.

Fox News has confirmed that Nunes plans to retire, with a source saying the lawmaker “got a job offer that he can’t refuse” as CEO of a newly established Trump media organization.

Nunes was first elected to represent California’s 22nd congressional district in 2003. He served as Chair of the House Intelligence Committee from 2015 to 2019.