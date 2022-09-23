House Republican campaign chief says ‘Commitment to America’ agenda is ‘crucial’ to winning majority

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, on Friday stressed the importance that Republicans’ “Commitment to America” agenda would have on the party’s chances of winning a majority in the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Emmer said the planned agenda was “crucial” to House Republicans’ hopes of winning control of Congress, and that it set the party apart from Democrats’ failures as the majority party over the last few years.

“The Commitment to America is a crucial piece of our electoral strategy. These policies equip our candidates with a positive value proposition and provide a stark contrast to Democrats’ failed one-party rule,” Emmer said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled the “Commitment to America” agenda on Thursday, detailing what the party’s legislative plans would be should it win control of the House.

The agenda includes policies to combat inflation, illegal immigration and to allow only biological women to participate in women’s sports. The plan hearkens back to Republicans’ “Contract with America” which helped former House Speaker Newt Gingrich win a majority in the 1990s.

Republicans familiar with the plan told Fox News earlier in the week that the agenda was the culmination of more than a year of work, and stemmed from a number of Republican task forces focused on China, the economy, tech, health, energy and more.

Fox News’ Power Rankings predict that Republicans are likely to win a 13 seat majority in the House, much closer than previous predictions considering gains Democrats have made in the polls and with voter enthusiasm.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.