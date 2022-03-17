House progressives urge Biden to take slew of executive actions on immigration

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive House Democrats are calling on President Biden to take a number of executive actions relating to immigration, including expanding protections from deportation, ending the Title 42 public health order, and limiting detention for those who come into the country illegally.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus issued a list of recommendations for executive actions for Biden to take on everything from healthcare to student loans, as much of their agenda has been stalled with a slim House majority and a 50-50 Senate that frequently requires 60 votes to pass legislation.

Democrats made multiple attempts last year to pass sweeping immigration measures, including amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants already in the country. Those efforts failed last year, and activists and progressives are instead turning their focus to the executive branch.

The agenda gives a list of 18 countries that it recommends for either Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) — which grants protection from deportation to nationals from countries hit by either armed ongoing conflict, environmental disasters or “extraordinary and temporary conditions.

Many of those are already listed for TPS, but the recommendations would add Mexico and Guatemala — El Salvador and Honduras are already designated — meaning that nationals from some of the top sources of illegal immigration across the southern border would be protected from deportation. It would also add Ethiopia, Mauritania and Cameroon.

The caucus also calls for the removal of “nonpriority cases” from the immigration court backlog, additional government-funded legal counsel, and the end of expedited removal proceedings.

The Democrats also urge the White House to stop further use of private detention facilities, and instead focus on “alternatives to detention” run by “non-profit community-based organizations.”

They also call for the end of Title 42 public health protections which have been used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to remove illegal immigrants at the border due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Top Democrats including Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, have also called for such a move — despite fears it will lead to a new surge in migrants at the border.

The progressives also call for the end of the Trump-era “Remain-in-Mexico” policy which keeps migrants in Mexico for their hearings. The Biden administration ended the program, but was forced to restore it by court order until it can end it via a different route. However, only a relatively small number of border crossers have been enrolled in the program so far.

The list also includes measures to “redress the harms” of the Trump-era travel restrictions on high-risk countries by allowing those rejected under the restrictions — dubbed a “Muslim ban” by critics — to “secure status, obtain lost green cards, and secure other basic services without additional burdens.”

Separately, the lawmakers urge Biden to issue regulations to raise wage standards and labor safeguards for the H-2B seasonal worker and H-1B skilled worker programs. Both Democrats and Republicans have raised concerns that those programs are often abused by companies to bring in foreign nationals, so they can be underpaid and exploited.

The calls by the progressive caucus come as the administration is gearing up for a potential surge in migrants at the southern border, particularly if it does end Title 42 as it is reported to be considering. DHS this week put out a call for volunteers as officials say they are dealing with “large numbers” of migrants at the border.