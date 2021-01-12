House prepares to vote on calling for Trump removal via 25th amendment

The House of Representatives on Tuesday night will move forward with an effort to hold President Trump accountable for the role he played in inciting a deadly riot on Capitol Hill last week.

In the late-evening, members of the chamber are expected to discuss asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment, which would remove Trump from office eight days ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day.

A vote is scheduled to start between 10:15 p.m. ET and 10:45 p.m. ET.

The amendment was added to the Constitution — passed by Congress in 1965 and ratified by the states in 1967 — as a way to remove from power a president who could no longer adequately carry out the duties of the office.

The language of the amendment is that the vice president and either a majority of the Cabinet or a review body appointed by Congress must declare in writing that the president is unfit for office, then the vice president assumes the role of acting president immediately.

HOUSE GOP LEADERSHIP WON’T LOBBY MEMBERS TO VOTE AGAINST IMPEACHMENT

The measure, proposed by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., calls on Pence to activate the amendment under the premise that Trump undermined the Constitution by inciting a siege on Capitol Hill in an attempt to prevent a peaceful transition of power.

“Today we’re looking at Section 4, which we are asking the Vice President to invoke by activating and mobilizing the Cabinet to declare what is patently obvious to a horrified and anxious nation: the President is not even minimally discharging the basic duties of his office,” Raskin said on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. “I don’t think there is a reasonable person in the country with his or her eyes open who doesn’t understand that the President was hell-bent on trying to challenge, undermine, and overturn the result of the election in all of the events leading up to January 6th, and on January 6th.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Pence has been asked to respond within 24 hours of passage.

Pence has not publicly said whether he would activate the measure. He and Trump spoke on Monday.

Rioters who stormed the Capitol last Wednesday were enraged at Pence, whom Trump had asked to block the certification of the presidential election results over claims that they were rigged and fraudulent.

Violent threats against the vice president spread on the internet.

Meanwhile, the House will also move forward with an impeachment vote on Wednesday.

As reported by Fox News, House Republicans will not lobby members of the GOP to vote against impeachment.

Some members of the party, however, have contended that moving forward with the process with a little more than one week left in Trump’s tenure will only serve to further divide the nation, which is a viewpoint shared by the Trump administration.