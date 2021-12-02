House passes resolution funding government through mid-February

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a continuing resolution to fund the government through mid-February and prevent a government shutdown as lawmakers work on a larger omnibus deal.

The House voted 221-212 to pass H.R. 6119, a short-term spending bill that would stave off a looming government shutdown that was set to go into effect Friday. The bill permits the government to remain funded at last year’s fiscal levels until Feb. 18.

H.R. 6119 now heads to the Senate, leaving the upper chamber little more than 24 hours to usher the legislation through and avert a shutdown.

Top leaders in Congress announced earlier on Thursday that they had reached an agreement on the resolution. House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., who introduced the bill, said it “includes virtually no changes to existing funding or policy.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., was the only Republican to vote in favor of the resolution.

A few Republican senators, including Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Steve Daines, R-Mont., say they’ll use procedural tools to slow consideration of the continuing resolution to temporarily fund government operations if it doesn’t include a provision blocking enforcement of vaccine mandates by the Biden administration.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.