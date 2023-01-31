House Oversight Chairman Comer believes Hunter Biden was ‘in proximity’ to president’s classified docs

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said he believes First Son Hunter Biden was “in proximity” to the classified documents found in President Biden’s garage.

Comer told reporters on Tuesday that he believes Biden’s son was around the classified documents found next to the president’s Corvette in his Wilmington, Delaware garage.

The Kentucky Republican noted that in “the beginning, the story was at the National Archive triggered the raid on Mar-a-Lago and that the administration has “come back and implied that it wasn’t the National Archives that it was actually the Department of Justice.”

COMER SOUNDS ALARM ON BIDEN’S MISHANDLING OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: ‘NOTHING’ HE’S DONE IS ‘NORMAL’

Comer said House Republicans “want to know who triggered the raid on Mar-a-Lago,” why there was “such a difference” in the handling of former President Trump’s classified documents compared to Vice President Mike Pence’s documents, and that they are “very concerned” about “who had access to Biden’s documents.”

“With respect to the investigation we’re conducting, we have reason to believe that Hunter Biden has had some contacts that would be of concern to our national security,” Comer said.

Comer said that House Republicans “want to know who had access to the documents,” “who all was involved with the president’s personal attorneys,” and if they had the security clearances to get the documents.

“We don’t know who his personal attorneys are, we don’t know who their clients are,” Comer said. “So we just have basic questions. We’re not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. We just want to know the facts.”

“We’re pretty certain that Hunter Biden was in the proximity of the document,” Comer continued when pressed by Fox News’ Chad Pergram.

The House Oversight Committee chairman added that they believe the younger Biden was in proximity of the documents because “they were in the house where Hunter Biden lived for two years.”

“I wouldn’t rule out searching anywhere where certain relatives of the Biden family, who we all know have been involved in the influence peddling schemes,” Comer previously told Fox News. “I wouldn’t rule out looking at their locations because this is clearly a pattern. No one believes these documents were delivered to 5 or 6 different locations once they left the Vice President’s office. Something bad is going on here.”

The top House oversight Republican also noted that Biden’s campaign promise to be “the most transparent administration in history” and that if Democrats “want to continue to defend the indefensible, then more power to them.”

The president has been under fire for weeks after several batches of classified documents were found at his Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington, D.C., and his Wilmington home.

One facet of the scandal is whether Hunter Biden was around or had access to the classified documents in the elder Biden’s home.

The younger Biden — a recovering crack addict with shady overseas business dealings in China and Ukraine — noted in his April 2021 memoir that he and other family members would “quarantine” in the Delaware home where classified documents were found.

The president’s classified documents scandal came after he used the FBI to raid his predecessor’s Mar-a-Lago estate to recover classified documents.