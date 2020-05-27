House of Representatives to conduct first proxy vote in its 231-year history

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to make history by conducting the first proxy vote ever since Congress first met in 1789.

The unprecedented vote is expected to occur later Wednesday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic after House Democrats passed May 15 a temporary resolution to allow absent members to still cast votes in an effort to stop the spread of the virus and protect public health.

Meantime, House Republicans marked the occasion by filing a lawsuit against Democrats, claiming the proxy voting plan is unconstitutional and argued any vote cast by proxy should never become law.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS SAY VOTES TAKEN IN HOUSE UNDER PROXY PLAN ‘CANNOT BECOME LAW,’ WOULD BE UNCONSTITUTIONAL

“Today is a sad day that we have got to be in the position where we’re bringing suit against the speaker,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said earlier Wednesday before the planned vote. “We’re bringing suit against the Democrats in order to prevent them from pushing this proxy vote through.”

But House Democrats said a remote voting plan was necessary to keep Congress moving during the pandemic when members could be unable to travel to Washington due to sickness, quarantine and stay-home orders. Health experts across the country have advised against large gatherings to stop the spread of the contagious virus that’s already killed about 100,000 Americans.

“The House made its will clear two weeks ago when it voted to implement remote voting by proxy and other necessary measures to ensure that Congress can continue to protect lives and livelihoods,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday night ripping the lawsuit as a “sad stunt.” “The House’s position that remote voting by proxy during a pandemic is fully consistent with the Constitution is supported by expert legal analyses.”

HOUSE REPUBLICANS SUE PELOSI IN BID TO STOP PROXY VOTING AMID CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

As Washington, D.C. is still considered a hot spot and under stay-home orders, the House resumed for a brief two-day session this week to consider FISA reforms, condemn human rights violations against ethnic Turkic Muslims in China known as Uyghurs, and vote on small business coronavirus legislation and other bills. The bill on Uyghurs is expected to come up first for the inaugural proxy vote.

Meanwhile, lawmakers were scrambling on a new FISA plan as Republicans suddenly withdrew their support.

More than 70 House Democrats alerted the House clerk they would be absent from Washington for the roll call votes but designated another member to vote on their behalf.

Republicans, however, rejected the option and showed up to Washington arguing that members of Congress are essential workers.

“For 231 years, never have we seen a proxy vote on the floor of the House,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, said Wednesday morning. “…We look at the history of America through the Yellow Fever of 1793, the Civil War, the burning of this Capitol during the War of 1812, the Spanish Flu of 1918, and even 9/11. Congress has never flinched from its constitutional duty to uphold and assemble inside this body.”

Other countries have adopted rule changes during the coronavirus pandemic to allow for some remote and virtual proceedings, such as Canada, Brazil and the European Union. The British House of Commons broke 700 years of history last month by convening parliament with Zoom.

Other aspects of the U.S. government have already changed.

The Supreme Court is now holding oral arguments via telephone conference. And the U.S. Senate May 12 held a hybrid video conference hearing where the chairman and witnesses were zoomed into the room from their homes, including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

HOUSE PASSES PLAN FOR PROXY VOTING, DESPITE GOP OBJECTIONS

The House’s remote voting plan allows for absent members to cast votes by proxy on the House floor and for committees to allow members and witnesses to join from home for 45 days. The special provisions could be renewed or modified for the remainder of the congressional term that ends in January.