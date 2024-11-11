House majority hinges on 18 uncalled races, with Republicans just 4 seats away

There remain 18 races in the House of Representatives that have yet to be called, and the GOP needs to win just four to secure control over the chamber.

Here is where each of these tight races sit as of Monday.

Alaska

At-large district

Democratic incumbent Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola is in a tight race in Alaska’s at-large congressional district, where she is trailing Republican entrepreneur Nick Begich.

As of Monday morning, Begich holds a 4-point lead at 49.5% of the vote compared to Peltola’s 45.5%. The vote count sits at 125,222 to 115,089, with roughly 80% of the vote counted.

Arizona

6th Congressional District

The race in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District is tight, with the Republican candidate barely leading.

Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani, a first-term lawmaker, is barely leading former Democratic state lawmaker Kirsten Engel in a 49.1% to 48.5% race as of Monday morning. The vote count sits at 180,913 to 178,820 with 83% of votes counted.

California

9th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Josh Harder leads Republican challenger Kevin Lincoln by fewer than 3 points.

The district had 64% of the vote recorded as of Monday, and Harder’s lead sat at 4,000 votes.

13th Congressional District

Republican Rep. John Duarte is leading former Democratic state assembly member Adam Gray in California’s 13th Congressional District, but the highly contested race remains uncalled as of Monday.

Roughly 61% of the vote has been counted, and Duarte holds a 51.3% to 48.8%. The pair is separated by just over 3,000 votes, however.

21st Congressional District

Incumbent Democratic Rep. John Costa leads his Republican challenger, Michael Maher, in a 50.5% to 49.5% race as of Monday morning.

So far, 66% of the vote has been counted, and Costa’s lead is just over 1,000 votes.

22nd Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. David Valado leads Democratic Challenger Rudy Salas in a 53.6% to 46.6% race as of Monday. Valado holds a lead of just under 10,000 votes with 77% of the vote counted.

27th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia is trailing Democratic challenger George Whitesides by 2 points as of Monday morning.

With 80% of the votes counted, Whitesides’ lead sits at just under 5,000 votes.

39th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Rep. Mark Takano holds a 12-point lead over his Republican challenger, David Serpa, as of Monday. Takano holds a 21,000-vote lead with 70% of votes counted.

41st Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Ken Calvert holds a 51.4% to 48.6% lead over Democratic challenger Will Rollins. Roughly 70% of the vote has been counted as of Monday, and Calvert’s lead sits at roughly 8,000 votes.

45th Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Steel leads her Democratic challenger Derek Tran with 51.1% of the vote as of Monday. Roughly 80% of the votes have been counted, and Steel’s lead sits at roughly 6,000 votes.

47th Congressional District

The race to succeed outgoing Democratic Rep. Katie Porter in California’s 47th Congressional District is also razor-thin.

Republican Scott Baugh, a former state assembly member, and state Sen. Dave Min, a Democrat, are vying for the open seat, and Min holds a less than 1% lead.

Roughly 80% of the vote has been counted, and Min’s lead sits at just over 3,000 votes.

49th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Rep. Mike Levin holds a 3-point lead over Republican challenger Matt Gunderson as of Monday morning.

With 77% of votes counted, Levin’s lead sits at roughly 11,000 votes.

Colorado

8th Congressional District

Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Democrat, is trailing Republican state Rep. Gabe Evans in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District by less than 1% with 96% of the vote counted.

Iowa

1st Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Mariannet Miller-Meeks holds a less than 1% lead over challenger Christina Bohannan with 99% of the vote counted. Miller-Meeks’ lead sits at just under 1,000 votes.

Louisiana

6th Congressional District

The 6th District has no incumbent in the race, and Democratic candidate, Cleo Fields, leads his Republican opponent, Elbert Guillory, by 13 points with 99% of the vote reported. Fields’ lead sits at just under 49,000 votes as of Monday.

Maine

2nd Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Jared Golden holds a razor-thin lead over Republican challenger Austin Theriault as of Monday.

With 98% of the votes counted, Golden’s lead sits at less than 800 votes.

Ohio

9th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur leads her Republican challenger, Derek Merrin, by less than 1 point with 99% of the votes counted. Kaptur’s lead sits at just over 1,000 votes as of Monday.

Oregon

5th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer is trailing her Democratic challenger, Janelle Bynum by nearly 3 points with 87% of the votes counted Monday.

Bynum’s lead sits at just over 10,000 votes.

Washington

4th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse leads his top opponent, fellow Republican Jerrod Sessler, by 5 points with 84% of the votes counted.

Newhouse’s lead sits at just over 12,000 votes as of Monday morning.

Because this undecided district is a contest between two Republicans, it has already been counted toward the GOP’s total.