House Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Republican leader Kevin McCarthy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol sent a letter Wednesday requesting an interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who chairs the committee, wrote in the letter that the panel is seeking information regarding his communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We also must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election,” Thompson wrote. “For example, in advance of January 6th, you reportedly explained to Mark Meadows and the former President that objections to the certification of the electoral votes on January 6th ‘was doomed to fail.'”

This story is breaking and will be updated.