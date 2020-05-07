House Intelligence Committee releases transcripts from Russia investigation

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released transcripts of interviews conducted by the panel during its Russia probe in 2017 and 2018 — amid demands by Republicans to make them public after being cleared by the intelligence community.

The committee, led by California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, publicly released 57 transcripts, as well as additional material, from the committee’s investigation.

“Despite the many barriers put in our way by the then-Republican Majority, and attempts by some key witnesses to lie to us and obstruct our investigation, the transcripts that we are releasing today show precisely what Special Counsel Robert Mueller also revealed: That the Trump campaign, and Donald Trump himself, invited illicit Russian help, made full use of that help, and then lied and obstructed the investigations in order to cover up this misconduct,” Schiff said in a statement.

The 53 transcripts include interviews with associates of the president, including Donald Trump Jr., Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner, Hope Hicks, Corey Lewandowski, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, Roger Stone, Brad Parscale, Michael Caputo and Rick Dearborn.

It also includes transcripts for interviews with officials from former President Barack Obama’s administration, such as former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper; former Attorney General Loretta Lynch; former Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power; former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe; former National Security Adviser Susan Rice; former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates; former Obama adviser Benjamin Rhodes; and former Obama counselor and Hillary Clinton Campaign Manager John Podesta.

Cohen – who later had a falling out with the president and was later sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress about Trump’s past business dealings in Russia – repeatedly told the House panel that he had no evidence of collusion between Trump and the Russian government

“Do you have any evidence or information of coordination between then-Presidential candidate Donald Trump to interfere with or influence the 2016 primary or general election?” then-South Carolina GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy asked Cohen.

“No, sir,” Cohen replied.

But Clapper, for instance, in the transcripts discusses how the Russians believed Trump would be “easier to deal with” than Hillary Clinton as president.

“I do think, though, they thought that…President Trump would be easier to deal with,” Clapper said. “He is a businessman. He’d be more willing to negotiate and make deals. And I don’t think it was anything more sophisticated than that sort of guided their objectives.”

But he also said: “I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election.”

While law enforcement officials have long maintained that there was clear intelligence Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, to date, there have been no charges concerning actual conspiracy against people associated with the Trump campaign, which was at the core of the Russia investigation.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller last year said his team did not discover “sufficient evidence to charge a conspiracy” with regard to whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. But he said his team did not make a determination over whether the president obstructed justice with the probe.

The president has long denied wrongdoing, calling the probes a “witch hunt.”

Earlier this week, House Republicans sought the transcripts after the panel in September 2018 voted on a bipartisan basis to approve their public release. Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell then notified Schiff, D-Calif., that the redaction and declassification process was complete, and that the records were ready for release.

Schiff’s committee said they sent a letter to Grenell informing him that they are releasing transcripts with the redactions applied by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Fox News’ William Mears, Chad Pergram and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.