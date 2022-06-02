House gun hearing gets testy when Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee comments on Republican showing firearms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., snapped back at Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-TX, when she commented on his use of firearms during a Thursday congressional hearing.

The incident occurred during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Democratic “Protect Our Kids” package, an expansive piece of gun control legislation that Democrats argue is common sense, while Republicans say it is overly broad and unconstitutional.

Steube, who attended the hearing digitally from his own home, gave several examples of firearms in his own personal collection that the Democratic bill would ban.

“Here’s a gun I carry every single day to protect myself, my family, my wife and my home,” Steube said.

“This is a XL Sig Sauer P365. It comes with a 15-round magazine. Here’s a seven-round magazine, which would be less than what would be lawful under this bill if this bill were to become law,” he said, holding both magazines and attempting to insert the latter into the firearm.

“It doesn’t fit, so this gun would be banned,” he said.

“I hope that gun is not loaded,” Lee then interjected.

“I’m at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns,” Steube shot back.

The hearing came hours before President Biden is scheduled to address the nation on mass shootings Thursday night and urge Congress to pass the bill.

The renewed push for gun control legislation comes after a pair of mass shootings killed 31 people in recent weeks. Ten Americans were killed in a racially-motivated mass shooting in New York in early April, and 19 children and two teachers were killed at an Uvlade, Texas, elementary school last week.

Biden is expected to appeal to Republicans during his address. He has discounted some Republicans as unreasonable on the issue, however. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is among the “reasonable ones,” Biden said.

“As a nation, we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name, will we do what we know in our gut what needs to be done?” Biden said last week.

“We have to act. Don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage,” he added.