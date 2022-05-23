NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Lisa Scheller highlights that “America’s the land of opportunity and second chances and that’s my story.”

Scheller, who’s the GOP nominee in one of the most competitive House districts in the nation, shared in a paid media effort by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) that she “overcame drug addiction and founded Hope and Coffee, a place where those recovering from addiction can get their lives back on track.”

HOUSE GOP REELECTION KICKS OFF NEW INITIATIVE TO SPOTLIGHT CANDIDATES’ UNIQUE STORIES AND DIVERSITY

The NRCC is making Scheller the second candidate they’re showcasing in their “Project Spotlight” initiative to highlight top party recruits who represent what the House GOP reelection arm calls “the unique stories and diversity of the Republican Party in communities across the country.” Scheller’s video was shared first with Fox News Digital on Monday.

Scheller, who won her primary last week, is the Republican nominee challenging Democratic Rep. Susan Wild in Pennsylvania‘s 7th Congressional District, which is located in the heart of the Lehigh Valley and includes Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton.

“The Lehigh Valley’s been my home for 35 years,” Scheller touts.

The candidate, who leads Silberline, a manufacturing company that employs hundreds of people, notes that “Pennsylvania’s where I’ve kept my manufacturing business and created good paying jobs. “

HOUSE GOP REELECTION ARM ADS MORE DEMOCRAT HELD SEATS TO MIDTERM TARGET LIST

And under pictures of Wild and President Biden, Scheller claims that “our elected officials have abandoned Pennsylvania families” and that “the Lehigh Valley needs a fighter who’s ready to do whatever it takes to get Washington working for us.”

Lisa Scheller’s story is an American story,” NRCC chair Rep. Tom Emmer told Fox News Digital in a statement. “Scheller’s perseverance, determination and commitment to her community is exactly what voters are looking for in their Congressional representatives. We look forward to helping Lisa defeat Pelosi pawn Susan Wild.”

The NRCC says their initiative will feature one candidate per month leading up to the November elections.

The committee kicked off their series last month by spotlighting Monica De La Cruz, the GOP nominee in Texas’ 15th Congressional District, a district along the U.S.-Mexico border.

While the GOP lost the White House and the Senate majority in the 2020 elections, House Republicans defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats majority in the chamber. The GOP needs a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member chamber in November’s midterm elections to win back the majority they lost in the 2018 midterms.