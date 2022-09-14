House Dems won’t say when Inflation Reduction Act will reduce inflation as US families struggle

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A pair of House Democrats would not say when the Inflation Reduction Act will live up to its namesake when asked by Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

American families have been struggling under the weight of sky-high inflation, but Democrats have struggled to say when their recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act will actually reduce inflation.

Fox News Digital asked both Democratic Reps. Pete Aguilar of California and Andre Carson of Indiana when the bill will reduce inflation.

Neither of them answered.

“Well, I think if you look at the…,” Carson began before stopping and not answering the question.

Aguilar, the vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, was similarly non-committal.

“Thanks so much for being here, appreciate it,” Aguilar responded to Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital similarly asked several vulnerable Democrats seeking re-election in the Senate and the House of Representatives this fall when the Inflation Reduction Act will actually begin to have a positive impact on the economy and lower prices, after the Labor Department revealed inflation is only on the rise.

None of the Democrats, who voted for the IRA, responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Biden and the Democrats celebrated the legislation on Tuesday with a James Taylor concert as inflation rose to 8.3 percent nationwide.

Fox News Digital’s Aubrie Spady contributed reporting.