House Dems quickly defeat GOP resolution opposing ‘defund the police’ push

House Democrats on Thursday swiftly defeated a Republican resolution opposing so-called autonomous zones and the push to “defund the police.”

The resolution was brought to the floor by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla. It called for justice for George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody last month touched off nationwide protests; condemned violence, rioting and looting; and called for Congress to “unequivocally oppose autonomous zones and efforts to defund the police.”

REPUBLICANS RAMP UP ATTACKS OVER ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ PUSH

The resolution stated the importance of law enforcement in America’s communities, while noting that the job of law enforcement officials is “inherently dangerous” and that officers “put their lives on the line each day.”

The measure also condemned officers who abuse their positions of authority and supported peaceful protests, while opposing “autonomous zones” — like the one carved out of several city blocks in Seattle — and efforts to defund the police.

“What happened in Minneapolis we all know was a tragedy. Never should have happened. Wrong as wrong could be and his family deserves justice,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said on the House floor Thursday. “There is a big difference between peaceful protest and rioting. There is a big difference between peaceful protests and violence. There is a big difference between peaceful protest and attacking police officers. And there is certainly a big difference between peaceful protest and forming CHAZ or CHOP or any type of autonomous zone.”

Jordan added that the resolution “strongly opposes what I think is one of the craziest public policy proposals I have ever seen: this idea that we’re going to defund the police.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office said Thursday that “not a single Democrat voted in favor of this resolution.

“Their refusal is downright shameful,” McCarthy’s office said.

This comes as the House is slated to vote on and likely pass a Democrat-authored police reform package—the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020—which would curb officer immunity from legal repercussions stemming from acts committed in the line of duty.

JUSTICE IN POLICING ACT: WHAT’S IN THE DEMOCRATIC POLICE REFORM BILL?

The Justice in Policing Act would also set up independent investigations at the state and local level and allow “pattern and practice” investigations by state attorneys general and the Department of Justice. Currently, many police misconduct investigations are handled internally.

The legislation would also create a national police misconduct registry, change use of force and other standards, make lynching a federal crime, and set best practice recommendations.

A Republican-authored police reform bill was blocked by Democrats in the Senate on Wednesday.

GOP efforts to publicly denounce the “defund the police” push comes as the movement gained momentum in recent weeks.

What defunding the police looks like is different in various localities. In Minneapolis, the supermajority of the City Council supported a complete structural dismantling of the department. In other places, departments would remain in place but get fewer government resources, with some of their funding directed toward social justice programs.