House Dems push mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations or testing for lawmakers, staff

A coalition of House Democrats are pushing for mandatory vaccinations for congressional lawmakers and their staff as coronavirus cases spike nationwide, Fox News learned Friday.

House Democrats have called on Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan to consider a vaccine requirement for all lawmakers and staffers or “at minimum, twice per week testing for those who are unable to verify positive vaccination status.”

In a draft letter obtained by Fox News Friday, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., urged Monahan to “make the common-sense decision” to enforce a vaccine or testing policy in order to priorize the safety of staff who are “immunocompromised” and vulnerable to the virus.

“We know that your recommendations regarding the health and safety of the U.S. Capitol are free from partisan calculations and grounded in science, which is why we ask you to follow the science and require vaccination,” Cleaver wrote. “The unfortunate politicization of COVID-19 and our life-saving vaccines have already caused our nation immeasurable loss and incalculable pain.”

