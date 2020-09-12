House Democrats subpoena DHS chief to appear at House hearing

Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee have subpoenaed Chad Wolf to testify about threats facing the nation, a request that left Wolf “very disappointed,” he said.

Chairman Bennie Thompson issued the subpoena to the acting Homeland Security Secretary attendance for a Sept. 17 hearing. The committee said Wolf reneged on a commitment to appear Sept. 8.

“Nineteen years after the attacks of 9/11, we continue to face grave threats to the homeland. From the coronavirus pandemic to the rise of right-wing extremism to ongoing election interference, there are urgent threats requiring our attention,” Thompson said in a statement. “Mr. Wolf’s refusal to testify – thereby evading congressional oversight at this critical time – is especially troubling given the serious matters facing the Department and the Nation.”

Wolf pushed back, telling ‘Special Report‘ late Friday that he was “very disappointed” in the move.

He said that he agreed to testify on two separate occasions in August, both about worldwide threats and civil unrest in Portland. But since then, President Trump has formally nominated him to take the job he now holds in an acting capacity.

“Since that time I have been nominated, and it has been longstanding practice that as you go up for a nomination, you don’t testify on another matter,” he told host Bret Baier.

He said that DHS offered acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli to testify in his place, and that, “I am happy to testify to the committee once my confirmation process goes through one way or another.”

“So, we have been very accommodating to the committee, and unfortunately, it has come down to this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced the committee is looking into a complaint about DHS and intelligence reports on Russian election interference.

“We’ve received a whistleblower complaint alleging DHS suppressed intel reports on Russian election interference, altered intel to match false Trump claims and made false statements to Congress,” Schiff, D-Calif., tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “This puts our national security at risk.”

He added: “We will investigate.”

Wolf called the complaint “completely false” and “a fabrication.”

“We have been very clear regarding Russia interference in our elections …” Wolf said on ‘Special Report. “We have produced over 27 different reports over the last 12 months, I believe three alone in the month of August. We provided over 40 different briefings, in-person briefings, to members of Congress … about Russian interference in our elections. I have talked about it in media appearances such as this, I have talked about it in congressional testimony and I have talked about it even this week in my state of the homeland security address.”

