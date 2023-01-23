House Democratic leader’s non-binary child arrested in anti-cop protest had ‘climate change’ nightmares

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark’s non-binary child who was arrested in an anti-cop protest over the weekend was the one the Massachusets congresswoman previously said had nightmares about “climate change.”

Clark’s middle child, Riley Dowell, was arrested on Saturday evening for allegedly tagging a monument with anti-police slogans in spray paint and assaulting a law enforcement officer during the protest.

The House Democratic whip in December recalled Dowell “waking up with nightmares” over climate change.

“One of the biggest changes is going to be that we’re coming into this in the minority, but the commitment that we have had to the people of this country, to workers, to women, to the climate is going to continue on,” Clark said.

“And let me tell you what it means to me coming in as a different generation,” she continued. “I remember my middle child waking up with nightmares over concern around climate change. I’ve had my family at a movie theater, when the movie stopped, my children immediately felt there must be a shooter in the theater with us.”

“These are the type of experiences that we are going to bring as we continue to push to meet this moment of challenge for the American people with progress,” she added.

Dowell, 23, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property, and damage of property by graffiti.

The Boston Police Department referred to the suspect as “Jared Dowell.” Clark has spoken in the past about how one of her children is non-binary.

Officers were called to the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday evening about a protest.

When they arrived, they saw Dowell allegedly spray-painting “ACAB,” which stands for “All Cops Are Bastards,” and “NO COP CITY,” an apparent reference to a police training facility in the suburbs of Atlanta that has sparked protests after officers shot and killed a protester who allegedly opened fire on them, injuring one, earlier this week.

While police arrested Dowell, a group of 20 protesters “began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill,” according to police.

The protesters were “interfering with the arrest” and “an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.”

Clark addressed the arrest in a tweet posted Sunday.

“I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” Clark tweeted. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

Dowell will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Clark, 59, is the second highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives after being elected whip last month.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Best contributed reporting.