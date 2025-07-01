House Democrat announces he won’t seek re-election in 2026

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania announced that he will not pursue re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives next year, but noted that he will finish his current term.

According to a press release, the congressman indicated that he is “in good health and fully capable of continuing to serve,” but has “decided that the time is right to announce that I will not be seeking re-election in 2026.”

The lawmaker disclosed last year that he had a minor stroke.

Evans, who began serving in the U.S. House in November 2016, had previously served in the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives since 1981.

“After careful consideration and deep reflection over this past weekend, I have decided that I will not seek re-election in 2026. It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve the people of PA-03. I will forever be grateful to the residents of Philadelphia for the trust they placed in me,” he said in a statement.

He indicated that he will work to help Democrats reclaim the House majority.

“I intend to spend the months ahead focused on increasing voter turnout in Philadelphia. Our voices matter, and our votes are our power. I will also do everything I can to help Democrats take back the majority in the House of Representatives,” he said in the statement.

“Finally, I want to say this to my fellow elected officials: We must do a better job of listening — truly listening — to the people we represent. The challenges our constituents face are real, and they deserve leaders who are present and willing to act boldly on their behalf,” he noted.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., also noted in a press release issued on Monday that he will not run in 2026.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., indicated in a statement issued on Sunday that will not seek re-election.