House Dem says Biden should follow in George Washington’s footsteps and ‘step aside’ for new leaders

A New England Democrat has said that President Biden should “step aside” and do as former President Washington did to make way for new leaders.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D–Mass., joined the growing list of liberals calling for Biden to end his re-election bid after the recent presidential debate in Atlanta.

Concerns over Biden’s cognitive health following his performance at the debate sparked growing calls among Democrats for the president to drop out of the race.

“President Biden has done enormous service to our country, but now is the time for him to follow in one of our founding father, George Washington’s footsteps, and step aside to let new leaders rise up and run against Donald Trump,” Moulton told WBUR Thursday.

Moulton was referring to when President Washington voluntarily stepped down from the role in 1797 after eight years, setting the precedent that a president should only serve two terms in office.

BIDEN ‘SHARP AND FOCUSED’ BUT ALSO ‘CONFUSED AND FORGETFUL,’ AP REPORTS IN RIDICULED HEADLINE

The congressman joins at least two other Democratic representatives in officially calling for the president to step down as the nominee.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, was the first House Democrat to call on the president to bow out of the race on Tuesday.

LONGTIME BIDEN FRIENDS SAY PRESIDENT DIDN’T REMEMBER THEIR NAMES IN SOCIAL SETTINGS: REPORT

“I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so,” Doggett said.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., said that while he will support Biden in his re-election bid, he thinks the president should get out of the race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m going to support [Biden], but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere … What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility of keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race,” the Arizona Democrat said.

While more Democrats call on Biden to pass the torch to another candidate, the president said during a 4th of July celebration Thursday that he is “not going anywhere.”