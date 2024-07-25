House Dem from border district dodges questions on Harris’ immigration record: ‘Was she a border czar?’

FIRST ON FOX: Texas Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez declined to answer when asked this week whether Vice President Kamala Harris did a “good job” as the “border czar” overseeing President Biden’s immigration agenda.

“Do you think Kamala Harris did a good job as border czar?” Gonzalez, who represents Texas’ 34th Congressional District, was asked in a House office building on Tuesday.

“I don’t know that she was a border czar, was she a border czar?” Gonzalez asked, seemingly echoing media outlets attempting to walk back that job title description now that Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

“She was a border czar, a couple years ago, do you think she did a good job as the border czar?” Gonzalez was asked again.

“You should know that,” Gonzalez responded before walking away.

Fox News Digital reached out to Gonzalez’s office for further comment but did not receive a response.

Gonzalez is the second House Democrat in as many days to not directly answer a question about Harris’ performance on immigration since she was tapped by Biden in 2021 to help tackle the border issue. Republicans and mainstream news media outlets quickly dubbed her the “border czar,” which Democrats have pushed back on.

Democratic Rep. Emilia Sykes also declined to provide an answer on Tuesday when asked in the House office building about the job that Harris did on illegal immigration.

Harris’ record on immigration is likely to become a main talking point with Republicans looking to rally voters against her now that she is likely to become the Democratic nominee for president.

Republican Senate candidates in swing states have already released ads slamming Harris on immigration and linking her record to down-ballot incumbents, including Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in an ad released on Wednesday.