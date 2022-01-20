NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: House conservatives issued a report card Thursday that gave President Biden straight “F”s for foreign policy during his first year in office.

The Republican Study Committee (RSC) graded Biden on China, Russia, Iran and Afghanistan, awarding Biden failing grades on all fronts and one F- for his deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan.

REPUBLICANS PLAN TO HIGHLIGHT BIDEN’S FIRST YEAR OF ‘FAILURE’

“The world is more chaotic and dangerous today than one year ago when President Trump held office,” the Republican Study Committee report states.

The report is the latest effort by Republicans to draw attention to Biden’s one-year anniversary in office and to criticize what they say are a series of foreign policy blunders that have empowered adversaries and abandoned U.S. interests and security.

The cheeky report card – presented like a first-grader’s progress report from a teacher – was first released to Fox News Digital. It’s accompanied by 13 pages of explanation of why the RSC is giving Biden failing grades as well as three dozen letters House Republicans have written to the Biden administration seeking answers on foreign policy actions.

“Just one year ago, the Trump Administration left us a far more peaceful world,” the report reads. “It fostered American leadership and peace through strength. …. President Biden has brought about a reality of war through weakness.”

The report faults Biden for a range of problems in the world. Among them: China is “rapidly developing its military abilities” and pressuring Taiwan. Russia is now readying on an invasion of Ukraine. Iran is “closer than ever before to obtaining a nuclear weapon.” And the Taliban swiftly took control of Afghanistan after Biden withdrew U.S. troops this summer in a chaotic exit.

The RSC is the largest caucus of House conservatives and is led by Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.

GOP LAWMAKERS DEMAND GREATER OVERSIGHT OF CHAOTIC AFGHANISTAN EVACUATION

For his part, Biden defended his foreign policy actions during a lengthy news conference Wednesday, including his administration’s efforts to reenter the Iran nuclear deal, saying “it’s not time to give up.”

He raised eyebrows when he warned President Vladimir Putin would pay a “dear price” if Russia invaded Ukraine, but also signaled a “minor incursion” would elicit a lesser response.

Biden stood by his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan and finally end the war that led to the death of about 2,300 U.S. troops.

“There was no way to get out of Afghanistan after 20 years easily. Not possible, no matter when you did it,” Biden said. “And I make no apologies for what I did.”