House committee calls on FEMA for transparency after official tells workers to avoid homes with Trump signs

The Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure is demanding that the Federal Emergency Management Agency provide documentation after an employee was terminated for instructing hurricane relief workers in Florida to avoid homes with Trump flags.

In a letter Thursday to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Committee Chair Sam Graves, R-Mo., demanded accountability for the incident that came as Florida residents faced Hurricane Milton.

“As the FEMA Administrator, you are responsible for leading the Nation’s efforts to prepare for, protect against, and respond to natural disasters,” the letter reads. “The Committee is troubled that under your leadership FEMA failed to aid all Americans, regardless of party affiliation.”

The letter came after FEMA confirmed to Fox News Digital that an employee had instructed aid workers to deny relief to residents who had Trump campaign signs at their homes. The Daily Wire was the first to report it.

The outlet said approximately 20 homes in Lake Placid, Florida, were passed over and not given government assistance after the devastating hurricane. Hurricane Helene hit Florida nearly two weeks earlier.

Criswell said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the employee was “terminated,” saying “we take our mission to help everyone before, during and after disasters seriously.”

“We take our mission to help everyone before, during and after disasters seriously. This employee has been terminated, and we have referred the matter to the Office of Special Counsel,” Criswell said. “I will continue to do everything I can to make sure this never happens again.”

The Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure argued that FEMA’s No. 1 priority is “focused on equity.”

“Yet, under the Biden Administration, FEMA’s number one strategic goal, per its Strategic Plan, is focused on equity, while preparedness and readiness were relegated to FEMA’s third goal, after climate change,” the letter reads.

Marn’i Washington, the fired FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance worker who led a crew in Florida after Hurricane Milton, told Roland Martin, a longtime media commentator, on his YouTube show that the agency provides clear guidance to disengage from “politically hostile” communities.

“Your inability to ensure that FEMA provides relief to all Americans affected by disasters, free of discrimination, represents a substantial failure of leadership,” the letter reads. “The blatant disregard of President-elect Trump supporters directly contradicts FEMA’s core mission and values.”

The agency requested that FEMA provide the following documentation:

Please provide all documents and communications sufficient to show when FEMA leadership became aware of the discriminatory guidance given to FEMA workers in Florida. Please provide all documents and communications, if any, related to FEMA’s efforts to contact and provide assistance to the Florida residences skipped as a result of the discriminatory guidance. Please provide all documents and communications, if any, related to FEMA’s effort to notify state and local officials of the discriminatory guidance. Please provide all documents and communications, if any, related to FEMA’s efforts to notify the skipped residences of Federal grants and assistance that may be available. Please provide all documents and communications related to any actions taken to investigate whether homes in other communities and states were similarly impacted. Please provide copies of any guidance documents and policies for field workers on canvassing in response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Including Graves and subcommittee Chair Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., 35 Republican committee members signed the letter.

Criswell is expected to attend a hearing at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Fox News Digital’s Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.