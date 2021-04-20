Home Depot boycott pushed by pastor who called Farrakhan 'one of the greatest leaders of our people'

A Georgia pastor among the Black faith leaders in the state is urging a boycott of Home Depot for insufficiently pushing back on the state’s recently-enacted voting law has enthusiastically praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Farrakhan, a notorious anti-Semite who once called Adolf Hitler a “very great man,” is “one of the greatest leaders of our people,” according to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church senior pastor Jamal H. Bryant.

The leader of the DeKalb County-based church is one of the pastors urging a boycott of Home Depot for its apolitical stance on the Georgia elections law, which has been the subject of widely circulated misinformation from Democrats and liberal media outlets.

Bryant voiced his support for the Home Depot boycott in a New York Times article published Tuesday, calling the boycott a “necessary evil.”

PROMINENT DEMOCRATS’ FARRAKHAN TIES RESURFACE AFTER CAPITOL ATTACKER REVEALED AS NATION OF ISLAM FOLLOWER

“It is unfortunate for those who will be impacted by this, but how many more million will be impacted if they don’t have the right to vote?” Bryant told the paper. “And so in weighing it out, we understand, tongue in cheek, that this is a necessary evil. But it has to happen in order for the good to happen.”

Bryant, however, has been a vocal supporter of Farrakhan online and in person, even referring to the Nation of Islam minister as “one of the greatest leaders of our people” in an interview with Farrakhan from 2015.

“We welcome to the Word Network and the entire world, the honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan! We’re honored to have you sir,” Bryant said. “I’m so appreciative to be able to mark in history that I lived in the same chasm of time as one of the greatest leaders of our people.”

CELEBRITIES ONCE LINKED TO LOUIS FARRAKHAN

Additionally, in August 2015, Bryant tweeted out a teaser of the interview the day it aired and posted pictures of himself with Farrakhan from a meeting with him regarding the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March.

Bryant asked for prayers in another tweet from 2015 where he elaborated that he was “the last speaker of the day before [Louis Farrakhan] gives his address.” In a tweet from 2019, Bryant said that he was “humbled” to be in Farrakhan’s presence during the 2015 interview.

The pastor also retweeted a post praising his “passionate opening and explanation” of the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March that tagged Farrakhan.

Bryant has also shown support for controversial pastor Jeremiah Wright, including a tweet publicizing a “discussion” about Bryant’s sermon entitled “Jeremiah Wright Wasn’t Wrong.” He also publicized a “state of the black church” event featuring Wright, who is infamous for declaring, “not God Bless America, God damn America.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wright is the pastor emeritus of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, which former President Obama attended.

Bryant did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Cameron Cawthorn contributed to this report