Homan defends freshman Rep. Boebert’s fight to carry gun into Congress: ‘I don’t see a problem’

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is defending her Second Amendment right to carry a gun on Capitol Hill and former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Tom Homan has backed her stance.

“I applaud the congresswoman,” Homan told FOX Business Network’s “The Evening Edit” Monday night. “She has the Second Amendment right that’s enshrined in our Constitution.”

Homan said it “makes sense” for Boebert to be able to carry in Congress as long as Capitol police are aware and she abides by applicable gun laws.

“As long as she follows Capitol Hill’s policy, I don’t see a problem with it,” he said.

Boebert explained in a statement she’s concerned about Washington D.C.’s rising crime rate and feels she’s entitled to a means of protection. Homan pointed out that since the congresswoman stands on the right wing of the political spectrum, she might be at risk of being targeted.

Homan, who retired from government work in June 2018, said Monday that he still carries his gun under the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act.

“She has all the right and she has a good reason to do it,” he said. “I don’t see why anybody would want to push back on it.”