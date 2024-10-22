Hollywood descends on Georgia for Harris as she battles Trump for working-class vote

Sunday brought a stark split screen to the 2024 presidential race – Vice President Kamala Harris marking her 60th with Stevie Wonder singing “Happy Birthday” in Georgia, while former President Trump worked the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.

Celebrities have been flocking to support Harris’ 2024 campaign since she entered the race over the summer, and battleground states are seeing their fair share of A-lister visits as early voting kicks off.

Among the places where star power has been most pronounced is Georgia, which has seen a litany of famous faces.

It comes as both campaigns work to generate support in the state that President Biden won by less than 1% in 2020.

The winner will likely need a significant amount of support from the state’s Black population and middle-class suburban voters outside of Atlanta.

For his part to win over working voters, Trump cooked and served french fries to customers at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania on Sunday, while accusing Harris of lying about once working at the fast-food restaurant.

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald’s,” Trump said through the drive-thru window as he handed out orders.

Meanwhile, part of Harris’ strategy to win over voters appears to be reaching out to Hollywood celebrities. Before Wonder’s appearance on Sunday, Georgia also saw rally appearances by Grammy-winning artists Meghan Thee Stallion and Usher.

In September, music icon John Legend appeared at a fireside chat event aimed at engaging young Georgia voters, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts also returned to her hometown of Smyrna, Georgia, to campaign for Harris.

Musical artist MAJOR, stars of Bravo’s “Married To Medicine,” “Orange Is The New Black” actress Uzo Aduba, and “The Walking Dead” actress Danai Gurira have all traveled to Georgia to help Harris.

Georgia is not the only state where Harris received celebrity support – band Bon Iver performed for her campaign in Wisconsin, singer Lizzo appeared in Detroit and actress Jennifer Garner is holding events in Arizona.

But the concentrated flow of celebrities to Georgia reflects the state’s critical status in the election.

The Peach State has also already shattered previous voter turnout records, with more than 1.4 million early and absentee ballots recorded so far.

Celebrity support is not a new phenomenon in presidential races by any stretch, but it’s worth noting Harris has seen much more high-profile public support from Hollywood than Trump.

Trump’s campaign won endorsements from NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, who appeared with Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, in North Carolina; actor Dennis Quaid, who spoke in support of Trump in California; Grammy winner Kanye “Ye” West, and country singer Jason Aldean, among others.

Harris’ endorsers also include Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.