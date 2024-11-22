Hochul spearheads plan to pay NYers to switch to green appliances amid state money woes

New York is rolling out a new incentive for residents who switch to green alternatives for their household appliances.

In an announcement Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed that her state will be the first to offer a rebate under a new Appliance Upgrade Program.

The rebate, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), offers low- and moderate-income households up to $840 if they switch out their fossil fuel-powered clothes dryers with heat pump-powered alternatives.

“New York is demonstrating its continued commitment to ensuring an equitable energy transition by leveraging all federal funds available to incentivize consumers to make energy-efficient appliance purchases a priority,” Hochul said in a statement.

EXPERTS RIP ‘TRIPLE CROWN OF BAD REGS’ AS BIDEN ADMIN POSTS GAS STOVE RULE IT DENIED WAS A BAN

“As a result of these new rebates, low- and moderate-income New Yorkers will save energy and money while doing their laundry with modern technology that will reduce emissions,” she added.

5 INSANE BIDEN-HARRIS APPLIANCE REGULATIONS HEADING YOUR WAY

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) also praised the new initiative.

“NYSERDA is pleased to start distributing this IRA funding for home appliance rebates through a customer-centric approach that ensures low-and moderate-income New Yorkers can easily upgrade inefficient clothes drying equipment or purchase a dryer for the first time,” NYSERDA said.

The handout comes as New York ranks as having the second-highest debt burden in the nation in 2021, according to the New York State Comptroller.

The comptroller’s office released a report on the state’s financing plan, which projected New York would issue over 3.4 times more debt than it will retire over the next five years.

New York has been pushing to phase out fossil fuels in the state but has been previously criticized for its initiatives.

Officials announced in May 2023 that beginning in 2026, New York will prohibit gas stoves and heating systems for new construction of buildings seven stories or fewer, according to reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think it’s ridiculous, and I think the danger is that it almost seems comedic and so people can take it, you know, maybe not as seriously as they should,” New York Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt told Fox News Digital in an interview before the ban. “It is going to increase people’s utility rates in the state of New York, it is going to decrease energy reliability in the state of New York, and it will do nothing to fight climate change.”