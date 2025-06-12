Hochul fails to recall illegal aliens charged in high-profile criminal cases, including woman’s subway burning

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul could not recall the details of several high-profile cases involving illegal immigrants charged with violent offenses in her home state during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., highlighted how Hochul extended an executive order, “a continuation of your predecessor’s sanctuary state policies,” three times, most recently on Jan. 16, 2025. Hochul’s predecessor is former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is currently running to become mayor of New York City.

The order states that state officers or employees shall not disclose information to federal immigration authorities “for the purpose of federal civil immigration enforcement.” It goes on to say law enforcement officers “may not use resources, equipment or personnel for the purpose of detecting and apprehending any individual suspected or wanted for violating a civil immigration office.” The policy also says law enforcement officers “have no authority in the State of New York to take any policy action, solely because the person is an undocumented alien.”

Stefanik, who is considering a potential gubernatorial run, then proceeded to quiz Hochul on several recent high-profile cases in New York, but the Democratic governor drew a blank.

Hochul did not recognize the name of Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala who was charged with setting a sleeping woman on fire on a New York City subway in December 2024. The victim, 57-year-old Debrina Kawam, was reportedly homeless. Zapeta-Calil was reportedly deported in 2018 and illegally re-entered the U.S.

“Do you know who Sebastian Zapeta-Calil is?” Stefanik asked Hochul.

Hochul responded, “I’m sure you’ll tell me. There’s many cases….”

“These are high-profile cases,” Stefanik interjected. “New Yorkers know about them, and you don’t. So let’s talk about Sebastian Zapeta-Calil. Do you know who that is?”

“I don’t have the specific details at my disposal, no,” Hochul said.

Stefanik continued, “Well, this is an illegal migrant in New York because of your sanctuary state policies. Do you know what crime he committed?”

“I’m not familiar at this moment,” Hochul admitted.

Stefanik responded, “I bet you’re going to be familiar when I remind you. He found a sleeping woman on the subway, lit her on fire and burned her alive.”

“This is in Kathy Hochul’s New York,” Stefanik said. “And as I’m sure you are aware, and I’ll remind you, that ICE issued an order to detain this violent criminal, but that was rejected by New York officials due to sanctuary state laws.”

The governor also failed to remember Sakir Akkan. The 21-year-old illegal immigrant from Turkey pleaded guilty to forcing a 15-year-old girl into his car in Albany, New York, and raping her in May 2024. The case stirred controversy because local officials reportedly gave conflicting statements about whether Akkan’s immigration status impacted their decision not to notify the public of the rape and his subsequent arrest, according to the Albany Times Union.

“Do you know who Sakir Akkan is? You should as the governor of New York state. Do you know?” Stefanik pressed, as Hochul attempted to deflect several times.

“Refresh my recollection,” Hochul said.

“He was an illegal migrant in New York,” Stefanik said, “And do you know what crime he committed in addition to being here illegally?”

“No, I do not,” Hochul said.

“You do not? This was widely reported,” Stefanik said. “He found a 15-year-old girl, threatened her with a metal pole, told her to get into the backseat of his car. He took her clothes off, and he violently raped her in Albany, New York.”

The governor also tried to deflect and speak more broadly about state policies when Stefanik asked her specifically if she recalled Raymond Rojas Basilio. The previously removed Mexican national was convicted of molesting a victim less than 11 years old. ICE arrested the 36-year-old fugitive outside his Queens residence in December.

“He is an illegal who molested an 11-year-old in our state because, again, of your sanctuary state policies,” Stefanik said. “This illegal was shielded from federal immigration enforcement and able to commit this heinous crime.”

Stefanik again pressed Hochul on whether she knew who Wilson Castillo Diaz was, but the governor responded, “I’m telling you this, we do cooperate fully with ICE in criminal prosecutions.”

The congresswoman shot back, “You’re not advocating on behalf of these victims.”

Police in Nassau County, New York, arrested Castillo Diaz, another illegal immigrant, in October 2024 for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl.

“You are shielding illegals,” Stefanik told Hochul. “That is rapes of young girls, beatings of NYPD cops by illegals who are here under Kathy Hochul’s failed policies, burning New Yorkers alive. This is Kathy Hochul’s New York. It’s one of the many reasons why you’re hemorrhaging support from hard-working New York families.”

The governor said those were “horrific crimes,” but Stefanik interjected.

“They’re horrific crimes that are committed on your watch,” Stefanik said. “You sign this executive order on your first day in office. You sign it again and again this January. We deserve a governor who stands up for law-abiding New Yorkers, doesn’t put illegals first, but actually puts New Yorkers first.”

Hochul said the state does cooperate with federal law enforcement on criminal matters and said Stefanik’s “representation of the facts is absolutely false.”

The governor also accused Stefanik of trying to create a “viral moment,” but the congresswoman asserted, “I’m standing up for New Yorkers.”