Hillary Clinton’s nonprofit funneled $75,000 to far-left defund the police group

A Hillary Clinton nonprofit funneled $75,000 to a far-left “defund the police” group whose affiliate worked on a failed attempt to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department, a Fox News Digital review of tax documents and annual reports found.

Onward Together, which Clinton launched in 2017 to be part of the resistance against former President Trump, pushed the general support grant to the Washington, D.C.-based Alliance for Youth Action sometime between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, its latest tax forms show.

The Alliance for Youth Action says the policing system “was founded on slave patrols and continues to target and murder Black people” and backs defunding law enforcement as a step toward outright abolishment.

“Centering Black people in our work means it is time to divest from police, and invest in Black futures,” the group’s website states. “Defunding the police as part of the path towards abolition is one of the many steps that must be taken to ensure that Black people are able to thrive.”

“As a network, we commit to ongoing learning about abolition, dismantling of white supremacy, and decentering of whiteness in our work,” the group states. “For individual organizations, this work includes providing extensive training on anti-racism for staff, focusing on issues that disproportionately impact people of color, incorporating racial justice and intersectional language in messaging, and integrating anti-racism into every aspect of the work including strategic plans.”

In its 2021 annual report, the alliance also boasts that its affiliated Minnesota Youth Collective was a part of the Yes 4 Minneapolis coalition, which sought to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department last year.

The far-left coalition spearheaded an initiative to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety and successfully placed the charter amendment on the city’s November ballot, which Minneapolis voters rejected.

The failed effort was bankrolled and propped up by outside deep-pocketed liberal donors and groups. George Soros’ advocacy nonprofit, the Open Society Policy Center, supplied $500,000 to the campaign, Fox News Digital reported.

Other groups, such as MoveOn.org and the American Civil Liberties Union, also combined to add hundreds of thousands in in-kind contributions, including staffing, access to email lists and other services that come as non-cash contributions.

Onward Together’s tax forms further show its donations have fallen by nearly 50% since its inaugural year. The group pulled in $3.1 million during its 2017 fiscal year, which dropped sharply to $1.6 million for its 2020 fiscal year.

Clinton’s nonprofit disbursed $675,000 to just nine other progressive outfits during its 2020 fiscal year, almost half of which ($325,000) went toward “voting rights” and infrastructure support at the North Fund, a nonprofit incubator that boasts connections to the Arabella Advisors-managed $1.6 billion dark money network.

Onward Together also gave grants to the Latino Victory Fund, Kind Inc., iVote Inc., Living United for Change in Arizona, Dream Big Nevada, Higher Heights Political Fund and the Independent Media Institute.

Onward Together and the Alliance for Youth Action did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.