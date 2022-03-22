Hillary Clinton trolled on Twitter after requesting movie suggestions following COVID diagnosis

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met with ridicule on Twitter Tuesday after asking her followers for movie suggestions she or her husband could watch while they quarantine at home following her positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID,” Clinton, 74, wrote in a tweet. “I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine.”

In another tweet, Clinton noted that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, 75, tested negative and is also in quarantine until the “household is fully in the clear.”

“Bill tested negative and is feeling fine,” she wrote. “He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!”

Juanita Broaddrick, who has publicly accused Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978 while he was attorney general of Arkansas, urged the former first lady to give her husband her book about the alleged incident instead of watching a movie.

“Maybe give him a book to read,” Broaddrick wrote, along with a picture of the book “Some Ice on That: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton.”

Many users, such as comedian Tim Dillon, recommended that the Clintons watch “Primary Colors,” a 1998 film starring John Travolta. The movie, directed by Mike Nichols, was based loosely on Clinton’s 1992 run for the White House and features a charismatic politician with a wandering eye whose wife is very ambitious.

Others recommended “The Plot Against the President,” a documentary from filmmaker Amanda Milius that purports to present evidence of a conspiracy against former President Trump.

“Murder she wrote,” tweeted Turning Point USA chief creative officer Benny Johnson.

Many users, including Republican New York City Council member Joe Borelli, recommended that the former secretary of state watch “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” a 2016 action film starring John Krasinski that recounted the harrowing 2012 attack against the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

Clinton faced intense criticism at the time for the Obama administration’s response to the attack, which led to the death of U.S. Ambassador Chris Stephens at the hands of Islamic radicals.

“How is each and every single response not Impeachment: American Crime Story,” asked journalist Aura Bogado, echoing many other users. The latest season of the FX series recounted the Monica Lewinsky scandal, which led to Clinton’s impeachment in 1998.

Journalist Kyle Becker tweeted simply: “The Guilty.”

Fox News’ Kyle Morris contributed to this report.