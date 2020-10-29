Hillary Clinton to serve as Democratic elector for NY

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton confirmed that New York voters who choose the Democratic ticket for president on their ballots will technically be voting for her, along with the 28 others who will serve as presidential electors if their party wins in their state.

If recent history is any indication, Clinton will all but certainly get to participate when electors submit their votes on Dec. 14. The last time New York voted for a Republican was in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan won 49 states.

“I’m an elector, so I’m pretty sure I’ll get to vote for Joe and Kamala in New York, so that’s pretty exciting,” Clinton told SiriusXM’s “Signal Boost” show.

According to New York Board of Election records, the 2016 Democratic nominee is not the only prominent Democrat on this year’s list of electors. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, is an elector, as is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Attorney General Letitia James.

While Clinton is confident that New York will go for Biden, she did express concern that the final election results will not be so clear on Election Day.

“I am worried that we’re not going to have a final conclusion though for a couple of days, if not longer,” she said, adding that she has been talking to attorneys with the Biden campaign as well as independent lawyers who are “preparing for every scenario you can imagine.”

A lack of a clear winner on Nov. 3 became more likely after the Supreme Court refused to give expedited consideration to Republicans’ challenge of a Pennsylvania court ruling that allowed ballots to be accepted several days after Election Day. The court also declined to take up a challenge to North Carolina’s decision to allow absentee ballots to be received and counted as late as nine days after voters head to the polls.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.