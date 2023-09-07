Hillary Clinton to return to the White House next week for arts event with first lady Jill Biden

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is expected to return to the White House next week in a rare public appearance since stepping out of the political limelight.

The White House announced that Clinton is scheduled to appear Tuesday to help honor the 2023 winners of the Praemium Imperiale, a global prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts.

She will attend the arts event with first lady Jill Biden, who recently tested positive for COVID.

Clinton, a former New York senator and secretary of state who became the Democratic nominee for president, has only rarely attended such events since her loss in the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

Praemium Imperiale laureates were first celebrated at the White House by President Bill Clinton and the then-first lady in 1994.

Next week’s event is set to go forward despite Biden’s COVID-positive test on Monday.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the first lady “is doing well.” Biden is recuperating in Delaware.

The event comes as the Biden White House has extended previous invitations to former President Barack Obama and the Clinton family.

In April 2022, Obama returned to the White House for the first time since the end of his administration for an event celebrating the Affordable Care Act, his signature healthcare law.

The following month, former President Clinton had lunch with President Biden at the White House.

Jean-Pierre clarified Wednesday morning that President Biden has tested negative for COVID, following negative tests the previous two days. He continues to wear a mask, although he often removes it.

The president is scheduled to leave Thursday for India to attend the G-20 summit.

He will then travel to Vietnam and Alaska.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.