Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she tested positive for the coronavirus, writing on social media that she is “feeling fine” and has “some mild cold symptoms.”

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID,” Clinton, 74, wrote in a tweet. “I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!”

In another tweet, Clinton noted that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, 75, tested negative and is also in quarantine until the “household is fully in the clear.”

“Bill tested negative and is feeling fine,” she wrote. “He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!”