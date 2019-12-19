Hillary Clinton says Trump impeachment makes 2020 election 'more complicated'

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said recently she thinks the 2020 presidential election is going to be a “tough” one, partly because the country is so politically polarized.

“I think it’s going to be a very tough election as they seem to be these days — probably closer than one would like or expect — partially because we are so divided,” the former secretary of state told former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard on an episode of her podcast released Tuesday.

“It’s all pretty bunched up in the top four or five people,” she said of the Democrats running, adding that Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday makes the election even “more complicated.”

Clinton said she never viewed her 2016 candidacy as about herself when Gillard asked her how she got over her loss to President Trump.

“It was about what we would do and how we would do it,” she said. “I like to solve problems. I like to bring people together.”

She told Gillard it was “really difficult” giving her concession speech the day after the election.

“It was such a shock I can’t even describe to you how it made no sense,” she said. “That’s why I wrote a whole book called ‘What Happened’ because I was trying to figure out what happened because it was just not foreseen. There were things that went on that made no sense to me and others, unprecedented interventions, etc.”

She admitted she made mistakes in her campaign but said Russia’s role was undeniable.